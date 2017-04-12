Bollywood wrap — Half Girlfriend’s first romantic song ‘Baarish’ is out; Ram Gopal Varma calls Tiger Shroff ‘transgender’
12 April 2017
- After releasing the trailer of Half Girlfriend, the makers have now released the film’s first song ‘Baarish’, which is earlier than it was scheduled. The song features on screen love birds Arjun Kappor &Shraddha Kapoor. The decision of early release of the song is an outcome of the response the film is receiving. The song Baarish has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Ash King and Shashaa Tirupati.
- Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is back and this time for some of his tweets posing an open challenge to Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal to engage in a street fight with Tiger Shroff. Vidyut even recorded the call and shared a Soundcloud of the filmmaker wherein he sounds drunk and is using some really harsh words against Tiger. Ram Gopal Varma is calling the Heropanti actor a ‘transgender’ on the call.
- Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been honoured with the Living Legend Lifetime Award by the Punjab Association. The 94-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the honour bestowed upon him, stating that he was “humbled” at receiving the award. The post was accompanied by photographs in which Dilip Kumar is posing with his wife Saira Banu and the officials who felicitated the actor.
- Filmmaker Kabir Khan has announced that his forthcoming project will be a web series, which would chronicle the story of Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. Titled ‘The Forgotten Army’, which was also the name of a documentary Kabir made in 1996, the international mini-series for Amazon Prime Video will be set during World War II. Kabir has directed films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kabul Express.
