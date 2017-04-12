Opposition met President Pranab Mukherjee over EVM tampering row

The Opposition on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee over the electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering row.

After meeting the President, the opposition delegation gave a press conference and said, the recent allegations of EVM tampering have raised questions on the electoral process.

The key bills are being disguised as money bill to bypass and undermine the constitutional position of Rajya Sabha, said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The team that met the President also included Congress President Sonia Gandhi and they raised concern over what they dubbed as an “environment of fear and insecurity” in the country.

Along with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury were part of the delegation that submitted a memorandum to the President on alleged tampering with the during the recent state polls.

