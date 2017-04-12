LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Opposition met President Pranab Mukherjee over EVM tampering row

Opposition met President Pranab Mukherjee over EVM tampering row

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 April 2017 7:04 PM

The Opposition on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee over the electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering row.

After meeting the President, the opposition delegation gave a press conference and said, the recent allegations of EVM tampering have raised questions on the electoral process.

The key bills are being disguised as money bill to bypass and undermine the constitutional position of Rajya Sabha, said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The team that met the President also included Congress President Sonia Gandhi and they raised concern over what they dubbed as an “environment of fear and insecurity” in the country.

Along with Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, and Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury were part of the delegation that submitted a memorandum to the President on alleged tampering with the during the recent state polls.

First Published | 12 April 2017 7:04 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Apple drops iTunes name from its Podcasts app

Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner file for divorce

National

Kashmir video’s veracity needs to be checked: Minister

Sports

LIVE — IPL 2017, RCB vs MI: Samuel Badree hat-trick shakes Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers on fire

More Videos

36 IS terrorists killed in US MOAB air strike, says Afghan officials

Crime Wrap — Conmen held in car-rental racket in Mumbai; biker gang attacks police in North 24 Parganas

Business Wrap — Service tax to go up from 15% to 18%; SBI offers 100% financing on Edu Loans

News from across the world — US drops largets non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan; Russian-Syrian foreign ministers meet over growing tension in Middle east

US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan

Sports Wrap — Gautam Gambir’s KKR defeat KXIP by 8 wickets ; Mohammad Shahzad charged with anti-doping violation

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders ride Gambhir, Narine heroics to register win over Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017: Match No. 11 in Kolkata; fireworks expected?

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.