IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MI wins toss opts to field

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

For the visitors, Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman, who joined the squad on Tuesday replaced the unwell Moises Henriques. Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar was the other change for SRH in place of Bipul Sharma.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, decided to go with an unchanged side after their thrilling win against KKR on Sunday.

First Published | 12 April 2017 8:57 PM