  IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MI wins toss opts to field

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – MI wins toss opts to field

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 April 2017 8:57 PM

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

For the visitors, Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman, who joined the squad on Tuesday replaced the unwell Moises Henriques. Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Shankar was the other change for SRH in place of Bipul Sharma.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, decided to go with an unchanged side after their thrilling win against KKR on Sunday.

Sanju Samson became the first centurion of IPL Season 10, in Match numnber 9 (Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant). He smashed 102 runs off just 63 deliveries.

His splendid ton helped Delhi seal the win against Pune by a mammoth 97 runs, as Zaheer’s lead helped DD open their account with two valuable points.

First Published | 12 April 2017 8:57 PM
