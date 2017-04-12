LIVE TV
Top five crime stories from around the world

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 12 April 2017 11:50 PM

A judge has been sacked in England for posting abusive comments on a newspaper website about cases he was involved in. He also used social media accounts to post critical comments.

A Brazilian judge has released the names of about a dozen of politicians who are under investigation on corruption charges. These names include almost a third of President Michel Temer’s cabinet and Rio de Janeiro’s mayor during the Olympics.

The San Bernardino Police Department chief has said that the accused of California school shooting had threatened the victim before she moved out of their house. He then shot her dead along with a student.

An ex-convict has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for using a syringe as a weapon while robbing a Health store in Naperville of more than $2,500 worth of over-the-counter drugs.

The former leader of a small Native American tribe in Northern California has been sentenced to death for fatally shooting four people and trying to kill two others at a 2014 tribal meeting.

First Published | 12 April 2017 11:50 PM
