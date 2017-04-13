IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at home ground in Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians dominated with both bat and ball to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Choosing to field on winning the toss, Mumbai restricted SRH to 158/8 in 20 overs and then achieved the target in 18.4 overs losing six wickets along the way.

Nitish Rana played a crucial role for Mumbai with a 36-ball 45 which included three boundaries and two sixes.

He produced a 48-run partnership along with Krunal Pandya which came off 21 balls.

Pandya scored 37 runs off 20 deliveries which included three boundaries and an equal number of sixes.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful among the SRH bowlers with figures of 3/21 Ashish Nehra, Deepak Hooda and Rashid Khan got a wicket each.

While Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler gave Mumbai a good start with a 28-run opening partnership in three overs, Ashish Nehra struck the first blow for the visitors when he bowled Buttler with the first ball of the fourth over.

Buttler had come down the track to a slower ball from Nehra but was outfoxed by the change of pace. The English batsman had scored 14 off 111 deliveries with three hits to the fence.

