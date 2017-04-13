Karnataka: Bypoll results to be announced in Nanjangud and Gundlupet

Results of the recently held bypolls held in Karnataka’s Nanjangud and Gundlupet will declared today and are crucial to determine the fate of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa.

These bypolls are a battle between Siddaramaiah and BS Yeddyurappa ahead of the legislative Assembly Elections in 2018.

BJP’s candidate in Najangud is Srinivas Prasad, a Dalit leader, who defected to the BJP after he was sacked from his position of a Revenue Minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

Karnataka CM is battling several high profile defections from his party, with SM Krishna being a former CM and Congress heavyweight, who now has joined the BJP camp.

The question is who will have a direct bearing on what is going to happen in 2018 in Karnataka?

First Published | 13 April 2017 10:16 AM