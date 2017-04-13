LIVE TV
  Sports wrap — Mumbai Indians register 2nd home win by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad; Fernando Alonso to miss Monaco GP

Sports wrap — Mumbai Indians register 2nd home win by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad; Fernando Alonso to miss Monaco GP

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 April 2017 11:02 AM

  • Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets to register their second successive win at the Wankhede Stadium to move to the third spot in the points table on Wednesday.

  • Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth registered contrasting wins in their respective categories to enter the second round of the Singapore Open Superseries tournament on Wednesday.

  • A second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo secured a 2-1 win for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.

  • Borussia Dortmund suffered a 2-3 defeat against Monaco in their Champions League Quarter-Final first leg match, which was rescheduled for Wednesday, a day after the blasts near their team bus.

  • McLaren’s former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will skip the Monaco Grand Prix to contest in this year’s Indianapolis 500 race.

First Published | 13 April 2017 11:01 AM
