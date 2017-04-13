Sports wrap — Mumbai Indians register 2nd home win by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad; Fernando Alonso to miss Monaco GP
By NewsX Bureau
Updated:
13 April 2017
- Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets to register their second successive win at the Wankhede Stadium to move to the third spot in the points table on Wednesday.
- Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth registered contrasting wins in their respective categories to enter the second round of the Singapore Open Superseries tournament on Wednesday.
- A second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo secured a 2-1 win for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie.
- Borussia Dortmund suffered a 2-3 defeat against Monaco in their Champions League Quarter-Final first leg match, which was rescheduled for Wednesday, a day after the blasts near their team bus.
- McLaren’s former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will skip the Monaco Grand Prix to contest in this year’s Indianapolis 500 race.
First Published
13 April 2017
