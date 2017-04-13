LIVE TV
Business wrap — Solar tariffs fall to record low; government sets up panel to examine virtual currencies

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 April 2017 11:22 AM

  • Solar tariffs in India fell to another record low at the NTPC-conducted auction of 250 MW at the Kadapa Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh. The winning bid was Rs 3.15 per kwH, made by Solairedirect Energy India, a subsidiary of the French power giant ENGIE. The lowest tariff achieved until this auction had been in the NTPC auction for 750 MW at the Rewa Solar Park in February this year.

  • The Indian government has formed a time-bound inter-disciplinary committee to recommend an action plan for dealing with virtual currencies, in a bid to fix the regulatory gaps in the existing framework for virtual currencies. The circulation of virtual currencies has been a cause of concern. The finance ministry has said that the nine-member inter-disciplinary committee will be chaired by special secretary in the economic affairs department. The committee has been tasked to submit its report within three months.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company to less than 10% after the Federal Reserve informed Berkshire that remaining above that threshold would limit its ability to do business with the bank. Berkshire sold 7.13 million shares of Wells Fargo this week and plans to divest an additional 1.87 million in the near future. According to Berkshire’s annual report, company oversaw about 500 million shares as of Dec. 31 and valued at more than $27 billion at the time.

  • Tesco has reported its first rise in sales for seven years amid pressure on bosses to protect shoppers from post-Brexit price increases. Tesco has reported a rise of 0.9 %. The supermarket claims that the cost of a typical shopping basket in its store is down by 6% compared to 2014.The fall has been largely driven by the price war triggered by rise of ALDI and LIDL.

  • World’s largest futures exchange operator, CME Group, is planning to shut down its loss-making London bourse and clearing house after they failed to attract enough European customers. The businesses would close by the end of the year, although it is not closing its London office or its technology centre in Belfast. The US exchange operator shutters project after lack of customers leads to losses of $110m.

First Published | 13 April 2017 11:22 AM
Read News On:

