Crime wrap — Teen arrested for molesting minor girl in Mumbai; co-founder of ScoopWhoop booked for sexual harassment
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
13 April 2017
11:27 AM
- MUMBAI: Police arrested a 19-year-old boy within two hours after a complaint was registered against him for an attempt made to sexually abuse his neighbour’s six-year-old daughter in Powai.
- BENGALURU: The city police said that they have arrested three persons, including the director of an agency based in Delhi, over the recent death of a domestic help at an apartment in Bengaluru.
- DELHI: Suparn Pandey, Co-founder of online news portal ScoopWhoop, has been booked for sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation after a former employee lodged a complaint at south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj police station.
- CHENNAI: A senior official of the idol wing of the CID said that, they have arrested two more people in connection with the theft of the Ardhanarishvara stone idol stolen from the temple in Vriddhachalam.
- KOLKATA: Trinamool Leader and Khaspur, Ketugram panchayat samiti pradhan Jahid Sheikh was shot dead while he was in his car. Later, a group close to Sheikh allegedly ransacked the homes of some Trinamool supporters.
