Top 10 news from Metro cities — Entry fee of Rs 100 for Mumbai zoo, citizens write to CM; Fire breaks out in IIT-M building in Chennai
13 April 2017
- MUMBAI: Citizens have written an open letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis against Rs 100 entry fee plan at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and zoo in Byculla.
- CHENNAI: A fire broke out on the third floor of the IIT-Madras building on Wednesday night. Six metro water tankers and three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.
- KOLKATA: The New Market police launched an intensive 48-hour drive to clear the area around KMC headquarters in New Market of illegal hawkers.
- BENGALURU: To improve literacy and numeracy among students of classes 4, 5 and 6, the state education department’s has proposed to hold a summer camp for students across government primary schools in Karnataka.
- MUMBAI: The BMC has observed a 63% increase in the number of air pollution complaints in 2016 compared to the previous year.
- DELHI: Delhi will see a spike in air pollution levels within a week as farmers across north India are likely to start burning wheat stubble following harvest of the rabi crop.
- HYDERABAD: A group of youngsters kick-started a unique campaign to stop wastage of food with an objective to get citizens to take the pledge: ‘I will not waste food’.
- BENGALURU: Passengers will soon be able to access Wi-Fi in BMTC Volvo buses. In the first phase of the project, 200 buses, heading to Whitefield, Electronics City and KIA, will have the facility.
- KOLKATA: Students, teachers, officials and employees at Jadavpur University unanimously raised their voice against the moral policing on the campus.
- CHENNAI: The school education department is pushing for the Online Application process under the Right To Education Act to go completely online this year. Nearly 10,000 e-seva centres across the state will be arranged by the department.
