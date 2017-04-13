Top news from across the world — Russian fed vetoes to UN security council draft; Major corruption scandal in Brazil
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
13 April 2017
1:50 PM
- With a ‘no’ vote from Russia, the UN Security Council today failed to adopt a resolution that would have condemned the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria and called on the Government to cooperate with an investigation into the incident. While 10 of the Council’s 15 members voted in favour, Russia and Bolivia rejected the text, as China, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan abstained.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned against an international effort to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad from power. Speaking after several hours of talks with visiting US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, Lavrov cited the Western interference in Iraq and Libya to argue that the ouster of autocratic rulers by external forces leads to chaos. He insisted that Russia wasn’t holding on to Assad, but supports dialogue between various Syrian factions to determine the country’s future and to preserve it as a united, secular state.
- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it was “certainly possible” though “probably unlikely” that Syria could have launched a recent chemical attack without Russia knowing about it. Trump said he hoped that Russia didn’t know, but said “certainly they could have.” He noted the Russians were operating on the Syrian air base from which the attack was launched last week.
- Corruption investigations have been opened into eight of Brazil’s central cabinet ministers, both leaders of Congress and numerous allies. The Supreme Court announced late on Tuesday that it had opened probes into around 100 top politicians as part of the largest corruption scandal in Brazil’s history. The investigation has already unveiled billions of dollars in kickbacks and bribes paid to politicians by Brazilian companies.
- Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in front of Hungary’s parliament on Wednesday to oppose government policies that are seen as limiting academic freedom and intimidating civic groups. The protesters held up lights from their smart phones, waved European Union flags and chanted anti-government slogans. Recent amendments to the country’s higher education law have been viewed by many as an attack on Budapest-based Central European University.
First Published
|
13 April 2017
1:44 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party