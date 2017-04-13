World crime — X-Men artist Ardian Syaf sacked; teenage protester killed in Barquisimeto, Venezuela
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
13 April 2017
1:44 PM
- Marvel Comics group has sacked X-Men artist Ardian Syaf after he hid religious references in a current issue of the comic. The publisher has said that Ardian’s contract has been “terminated immediately”.
- A teenage demonstrator has been killed during growing unrest over the political and economic crisis in Venezuela. The 14-year-old boy and another protester were shot dead in the western city of Barquisimeto.
- Amid ongoing controversy over the video of a screaming man being dragged off a plane, United Airlines’ chief executive has said he felt “shame and embarrassment” but will not quit his job.
- British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has ordered an investigation into the deaths of at least seven baby deemed as avoidable in less than two years at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
- Investigation has found that young, vulnerable people in England are being targeted with online classified adverts offering accommodation in exchange for sex on classified sites such as craigslist.
First Published
|
13 April 2017
1:44 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party