Bollywood Wrap — Pics of Ranbir Kapoor as ‘older’ Sanju leaked; Kangana’s new look revealed in ‘Rani Laxmibai’ biopic

Latest pictures from the sets of Director Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic revealed actor looking like an old Sanjay Dutt. On Wednesday evening, Ranbir surprised fans and the media when he stepped out for a shoot, bearing striking resemblance to Dutt with greying beard, a moustache and a tika on his forehead. The 34-year-old star is completely justifying his casting for the movie. Pictures are doing the rounds online and have created a huge abuzz among the audience.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to take on the character of warrior queen Lakshmibai in her next film ‘Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi’. The first sketch of her look from the period drama has surfaced online. The sketch has her sporting short hair, a turban and a nose ring as part of her Rani Lakshmibai avatar. The actress is currently practicing horse riding to perfectly essay the role of the fierce queen.

Amid the ongoing controversy of Ram Gopal Varma calling Tiger Shroff a ‘transgender’, the actor refused to comment saying that Verma is a senior person & has been in the industry for years. The actor added that it won’t be appropriate if he speaks his heart out. Ram Gopal Varma triggered the controversy when he called Tiger names during a drunk conversation with actor Vidyut Jamwal.

The last and much awaited song ‘Murshida’ by Arijit Singh from the movie ‘Begum Jaan’ is out and traces the tragic ups and downs of Begum Jaan’s life. The song has been penned by Rahat Indori and composed by Anu Malik. ‘Begum Jaan’ is the story of a brothel owner played by Vidya Balan who is asked to vacate her house along with her group during the period of India-Pakistan partition. The movie is releasing on april 14.

First Published | 13 April 2017 6:44 PM