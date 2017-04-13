Hollywood Wrap — Comedian Charlie Murphy passes away at 57; first trailer of ‘Detroit’ debuts online
13 April 2017
- Charlie Murphy, the former Chappelle’s Show star died from leukemia. He was 57 years old. Murphy became a household name through Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central skit show. Murphy also appeared in numerous movies, TV shows and even lent his voice to some video games. The actor and comedian was on record as saying he was a hothead when he worked as a bodyguard for his famous brother Eddie Murphy.
- The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s new movie, “Detroit,” has debuted online. From Annapurna Pictures, “Detroit” chronicles the infamous five days of civil unrest in the Michigan city during the summer of 1967. The movie stars John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter and Jacob Latimore, among others.
- Actor-turned-performance artist, Shia LaBeouf is exiling himself. He will spend a month living alone in a cabin in the remote Lapland region of Finland for his upcoming project called alonetoghether. His only form of communication with the outside world will come via text message to visitors of a Helsinki museum. The project is set to include Nastja Ronkko and Luke Turner, the other two members of his art collective.
- Josh Brolin has been picked up to play the role of cable in the second installment of deadpool. The X-Men character has been one of Hollywood’s hottest tickets as everyone from Brad Pitt and beyond have been attached to the role in some way. However, the time-traveling mutant will ultimately be played by Josh Brolin, a surprise pick considering his work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
13 April 2017
