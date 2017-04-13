LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Match No. 11 in Kolkata; fireworks expected?

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 April 2017 11:25 PM

The Indian Premier League season 10 extravaganza continues with 10 matches already having been played and tonight we are going to discuss match no. 11 that is being played between Kolkata and Punjab.

We will also be reviewing Mumbai’s superb performance that helped them beat Hyderabad.

Newsx brings to you the cricket carnival as we discuss, analyse and bring everything from the world of IPL.

Mumbai beat Hyderabad at home by 4 wickets to seal a crucial victory in the Indian Premier League Season 10.

Nitish Rana starred with the bat for Mumbai once again and was aided by Kieron Pollard and Parthiv Patel.

Hyderabad started off well with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and skipper David Warner adding 81 runs for the 1st wicket.

Harbhajan Singh got the precious wicket of Steve Warner and Mumbai made inroads.

Hyderabad were reduced to 123/4 and crawled up to 158/8 from there on as the middle order collapsed.

For Mumbai Jasprit Bumrah was pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. Harbhajan picked an important brace as well.

