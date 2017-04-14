LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders ride Gambhir, Narine heroics to register win over Kings XI Punjab

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 April 2017 9:38 AM

Kolkata Knight Riders rode skipper Gautam Gambhir and surprise opener Sunil Narine’s heroics to register a facile eight-wicket win with 21 balls to spare over Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing 171 for victory after asking Kings XI to bat first, Gambhir (72, 49b) notched up his 33rd IPL fifty to guide his team through for their second win in three matches.

Narine (37, 18b) who opened the batting much to everyone’s surprise along with Gambhir, vindicated his team’s decision by helping the hosts get off to a great start.

The mystery spinner, who has opened the batting three times for Melbourne Renegades in the last Big Bash League, showed no signs of rustiness hitting Varun Aaron two consecutive sixes and a boundary.

The pair engineered a 76-run opening partnership, KKR’s highest in Powerplay, before Aaron got his man as Narine attempted a pull but holed out to Axar Patel at deep midwicket.

Narine walked back to the pavilion to a standing ovation from the packed crowd.

Also, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that the upcoming movie “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” is not just about cricket.

“This movie is not just about my cricket career. It has many different chapters and we have tried to show those chapters as well. James has shown many sides of my personality in the movie, which many people are not aware of,” said the iconic cricketer.

The cricketer, who was present at the trailer launch of the film at PVR Juhu, said that for him winning the cricket world cup in 2011 was the most memorable moment of his 24-year-long career.

“I was 10 when India won the world cup in 1983. Since then I only had one dream and that was to win the world cup. On April 2, 2011 that dream came true. So without any doubt it is my most memorable moment.”

