Sports Wrap — Gautam Gambir’s KKR defeat KXIP by 8 wickets ; Mohammad Shahzad charged with anti-doping violation
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
14 April 2017
10:52 AM
- Chasing a total of 171 against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Rider’s captain Gautam Gambir led the charge with an unbeaten knock of 72 of 49 deliveries and KKR achieved the target in just 16.3 overs with 8 wickets remaining.
- The International Cricket Council has confirmed that Afghanistan’s dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been charged with an anti-doping rule violation.
- Indian shuttler PV Sindhu overcame Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 19-21, 21-17, 21-8 to move to the women’s singles quarter-finals at the Singapore Open Super Series badminton. Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth also advanced to the last eight.
- Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw for his team against Manchaster United in their Europa League first leg quarter-final match.
- The Wrestling Federation of India has included young upcoming talents in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme while removing double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and the Phogat sisters.
First Published
|
14 April 2017
10:52 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party