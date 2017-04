US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan

In a significant development, the United States of America (USA) dropped the GBU-43, otherwise known as ‘mother of all bombs’ on an IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan.

The bomb, GBU-43, was dropped at 7 PM local time in Afghanistan and is the biggest non-nuclear bomb which explodes in mid air to cause maximum damage on a very large area.

According to US Officials, target was an IS cave and tunnel complex in the district of the Nangarhar Province.

First Published | 14 April 2017 11:07 AM