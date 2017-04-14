Business Wrap — Service tax to go up from 15% to 18%; SBI offers 100% financing on Edu Loans
14 April 2017
- Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has said that the ‘Services’ sector is likely to draw a higher tax rate of 18% from the current 15% under the GST regime. However, healthcare, education and agriculture sectors are likely to remain exempted from the increase. At present, the services sector is taxed at 14% with additional Swachh Bharat Cess and the Krishi Kalyan Cess attracting half a per cent each, taking the final tax to 15 %.
- Within a week of promising to issue new guidelines to resolve bad loans problem, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday proposed stricter Prompt Corrective Action guidelines for banks. It is a 3-tier structure with riskiness of a lender categorised as risk threshold 1, 2 and 3. The new set of provisions is effective from April 1 and overrides the existing PCA framework. RBI also said that the new framework will be reviewed after 3 years.
- India’s exports grew by 27.6 per cent to $29.23 billion in March on account of strong performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods and jewellery. Imports too jumped 45.25 % to $39.66 billion last month from $27.3 billion in March 2016. A huge spike in gold imports pushed the trade deficit to $10.43 billion during the month under review from $4.4 billion a year ago.
- State Bank of India has announced offering 100% financing on education loans up to Rs 30 lakh with a repayment period of up to 15 years. The “scholar loan” offers interest rate between 8.5% and 10.6%. SBI recently merged with 5 associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank. Under the new offering, Indian students can apply for term loans up to Rs. 30 lakh for pursuing higher education in select 120 premier institutions in the country – including IIM-Ahmadabad, IIM-Bangalore, IIT- Bombay and IIT-Delhi.
- SpiceJet on Thursday announced that it has added 22 new flights, including 19 domestic and 3 international flights. The carrier said that with the introduction of the summer schedule from March 26 to October 28, the airline will increase its operation to 360 average daily flights. Company launched international flights on Delhi-Bangkok and Kolkata-Dhaka routes. SpiceJet has the highest occupancy rates in India and is ranked among the top four by passenger volumes.
