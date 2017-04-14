LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Business Wrap — Service tax to go up from 15% to 18%; SBI offers 100% financing on Edu Loans

Business Wrap — Service tax to go up from 15% to 18%; SBI offers 100% financing on Edu Loans

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 April 2017 12:13 PM

  • Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has said that the ‘Services’ sector is likely to draw a higher tax rate of 18% from the current 15% under the GST regime. However, healthcare, education and agriculture sectors are likely to remain exempted from the increase. At present, the services sector is taxed at 14% with additional Swachh Bharat Cess and the Krishi Kalyan Cess attracting half a per cent each, taking the final tax to 15 %.

  • Within a week of promising to issue new guidelines to resolve bad loans problem, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday proposed stricter Prompt Corrective Action guidelines for banks. It is a 3-tier structure with riskiness of a lender categorised as risk threshold 1, 2 and 3. The new set of provisions is effective from April 1 and overrides the existing PCA framework. RBI also said that the new framework will be reviewed after 3 years.

  • India’s exports grew by 27.6 per cent to $29.23 billion in March on account of strong performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods and jewellery. Imports too jumped 45.25 % to $39.66 billion last month from $27.3 billion in March 2016. A huge spike in gold imports pushed the trade deficit to $10.43 billion during the month under review from $4.4 billion a year ago.

  • State Bank of India has announced offering 100% financing on education loans up to Rs 30 lakh with a repayment period of up to 15 years. The “scholar loan” offers interest rate between 8.5% and 10.6%. SBI recently merged with 5 associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank. Under the new offering, Indian students can apply for term loans up to Rs. 30 lakh for pursuing higher education in select 120 premier institutions in the country – including IIM-Ahmadabad, IIM-Bangalore, IIT- Bombay and IIT-Delhi.

  • SpiceJet on Thursday announced that it has added 22 new flights, including 19 domestic and 3 international flights. The carrier said that with the introduction of the summer schedule from March 26 to October 28, the airline will increase its operation to 360 average daily flights. Company launched international flights on Delhi-Bangkok and Kolkata-Dhaka routes. SpiceJet has the highest occupancy rates in India and is ranked among the top four by passenger volumes.

First Published | 14 April 2017 12:13 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Apple drops iTunes name from its Podcasts app

Entertainment

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner file for divorce

National

Kashmir video’s veracity needs to be checked: Minister

Sports

LIVE — IPL 2017, RCB vs MI: Disciplined Mumbai bowlers cramp Royal Challengers at 142/5; Virat Kohli the solo performer for RCB

More Videos

36 IS terrorists killed in US MOAB air strike, says Afghan officials

Crime Wrap — Conmen held in car-rental racket in Mumbai; biker gang attacks police in North 24 Parganas

News from across the world — US drops largets non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan; Russian-Syrian foreign ministers meet over growing tension in Middle east

US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan

Sports Wrap — Gautam Gambir’s KKR defeat KXIP by 8 wickets ; Mohammad Shahzad charged with anti-doping violation

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders ride Gambhir, Narine heroics to register win over Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017: Match No. 11 in Kolkata; fireworks expected?

Hollywood Wrap — Comedian Charlie Murphy passes away at 57; first trailer of ‘Detroit’ debuts online

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.