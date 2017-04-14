News from across the world — US drops largets non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan; Russian-Syrian foreign ministers meet over growing tension in Middle east
14 April 2017
12:13 PM
- US forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the Pentagon. A Pentagon spokesman said it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls the bomb the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. President Donald Trump praised the US military following the news.
- Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday. Al-Moallem’s visit to Russia comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the US launched a missile attack last week on a central Syrian air base. Washington blamed Damascus for a chemical attack in northern Syria that killed nearly 90 people, a charge that Syria strongly denies.
- The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Thursday to end the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after 13 years. This sends a strong signal that the international community believes the impoverished Caribbean nation is stabilising after successful elections. The peacekeepers helped normalise the country after political upheaval in 2004 and a devastating 2010 earthquake that killed as many as 300,000 people as well as Hurricane Matthew, which caused widespread devastation in October.
- Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht paid $40 million to President Michel Temer’s party and another party to ensure a contract with the state oil company, according to testimony from a former Odebrecht executive. Marcio Faria’s accusation came in plea bargain testimony released late Wednesday as part of the biggest corruption probe in Brazil’s history. The investigation, known as Operation Car Wash, has already unveiled billions of dollars in kickbacks and bribes paid to politicians by Brazilian companies.
- North Korea’s capital Pyongyang is gearing up for giant celebrations – that means roads are shut, traffic can’t move, and thousands of people are mobilised to practice in open spaces all over for the upcoming event. The celebrations will mark the 105th birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung on Saturday, April 15. Kim Il Sung is still officially venerated inside North Korea as the founder of the country.
14 April 2017
12:13 PM
