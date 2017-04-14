LIVE TV
  Crime Wrap — Conmen held in car-rental racket in Mumbai; biker gang attacks police in North 24 Parganas

Crime Wrap — Conmen held in car-rental racket in Mumbai; biker gang attacks police in North 24 Parganas

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 April 2017 12:56 PM

  • MUMBAI: 3 fraudsters have been arrested by Mumbai in connection with a fake car rental scheme. The three duped as many as 41 car owners by luring them into renting out their cars on the promise of Rs 1.5 lakh rentals per month.

  • DELHI: Police have arrested a gang of vehicle lifters in Delhi. The members used to steal a vehicle and buy another as scrap and replace the number plate & engine numbers of the stolen vehicle with those obtained from the other.

  • KOLKATA: At least four police personnel were beaten up by a biker gang at Gopalnagar in North 24 Parganas. The attack comes amidst the Bengal police taking special measures to crack on rogue bikers in the city.

  • HYDERABAD: Four members of a gang involved in illegally diverting international calls have been arrested by the Rachakonda police.

  • CHENNAI: Forest officials in Villupuram district have arrested 3 people who tried to sell jungle cat skins. The jungle cat is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

First Published | 14 April 2017 12:48 PM
