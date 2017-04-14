LIVE TV
  3. 36 IS terrorists killed in US MOAB air strike, says Afghan officials

36 IS terrorists killed in US MOAB air strike, says Afghan officials

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 April 2017 2:05 PM

According to Afghan officials, US MOAB air strike has killed 36 Islamic State terrorists. AFP said that Afghan officials confirmed the death toll.

In a significant development, the United States of America (USA) dropped the GBU-43, otherwise known as ‘mother of all bombs’ on an IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan on Thursday.

The bomb, GBU-43, was dropped at 7 PM local time in Afghanistan and is the biggest non-nuclear bomb which explodes in mid air to cause maximum damage on a very large area.

According to US Officials, target was an IS cave and tunnel complex in the district of the Nangarhar Province.

First Published | 14 April 2017 2:05 PM
