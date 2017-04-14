36 IS terrorists killed in US MOAB air strike, says Afghan officials

According to Afghan officials, US MOAB air strike has killed 36 Islamic State terrorists. AFP said that Afghan officials confirmed the death toll.
In a significant development, the United States of America (USA) dropped the GBU-43, otherwise known as ‘mother of all bombs’ on an IS target at Afpak border, Afghanistan on Thursday.
The bomb, GBU-43, was dropped at 7 PM local time in Afghanistan and is the biggest non-nuclear bomb which explodes in mid air to cause maximum damage on a very large area.
According to US Officials, target was an IS cave and tunnel complex in the district of the Nangarhar Province.
