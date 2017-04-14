LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. IPL 2017: Lions vs the Supergiant; all eyes on Dhoni

IPL 2017: Lions vs the Supergiant; all eyes on Dhoni

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 April 2017 11:56 PM

Let’s look at match number 13 which is to be played in the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat where the home team will face Steve Smith-led team Pune.

This is the time when the tournament has grabbed a pace and both these teams are struggling to find a level of consistency.

Suresh Raina-led Gujarat hasn’t won a single game so far and will hope for a change of fortune against Pune to kick off proceedings.

Meanwhile, Pune would be seeking to get back to winning ways after two losses on the trot. All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is yet to fire with the bat.

It will surely going to be an exciting match as both team will put up their best in them to find themselves at a decent position on the points board.

First Published | 14 April 2017 11:56 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

US Treasury says China does not manipulate its currency

Entertainment

Had liberty to create own back stories in ‘Begum Jaan’: Gauahar Khan

National

Mumbai NGO appeals to Pakistani activists to save Kulbhushan Jadhav

Sports

Corruption sent price tag of Brazil’s World Cup stadiums soaring: Reports

More Videos

World crime — Birmingham university student stabbed to death in Jerusalem; 8 officers killed in Tanzania

Kolkata — Police issues warning to illegal hawkers; no selfies on the footboard of trains

Bengaluru — Police conducts raid on Nagraj’s house; huge relief as construction of bypass announced

Metro Top — President urges DR BR Ambedkar School of Economics to open doors for international students; Kolkata sees new cab app

Crime Wrap — Delhi Police arrests couple for female trafficking; two IPL bookies caught

Business Wrap — Paswan to target restaurants levying additional charges; Telangana approves loan waiver scheme

Sports Wrap — Gujarat Lions register thumping victory against Supergiant; PV Sindhu suffers defeat

36 IS terrorists killed in US ‘MOAB’ air strike, say Afghan officials

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.