IPL 2017: Lions vs the Supergiant; all eyes on Dhoni

Let’s look at match number 13 which is to be played in the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat where the home team will face Steve Smith-led team Pune.

This is the time when the tournament has grabbed a pace and both these teams are struggling to find a level of consistency.

Suresh Raina-led Gujarat hasn’t won a single game so far and will hope for a change of fortune against Pune to kick off proceedings.

Meanwhile, Pune would be seeking to get back to winning ways after two losses on the trot. All eyes will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is yet to fire with the bat.

It will surely going to be an exciting match as both team will put up their best in them to find themselves at a decent position on the points board.

First Published | 14 April 2017 11:56 PM