Sports Wrap — Gujarat Lions register thumping victory against Supergiant; PV Sindhu suffers defeat

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 April 2017 2:22 PM

Andrew Tye recorded a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick to see Gujarat Lions register a thumping 7-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiants. Earlier, Kieron Pollard’s 70 proved instrumental in handing Mumbai Indians a 4-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

PV Sindhu crashed out of the Singapore Open Superseries as she went down to Olympic champion Spaniard Carolina Marin 11-21, 15-21 in the women’s singles quarter-finals. However, B Sai Praneeth managed a semi-finals birth in the men’s singles.

In a shocker to hockey fans, India’s junior men’s team on Friday pulled out of Sultan of Johor Cup citing Pakistan’s presence in the tournament. The competition will be held in Malaysia in October.

Portuguese football club Sporting Lisbon thrashed Setubal 3-0 to go five points short of second placed FC Porto in the Portuguese Premier League on Friday. Gelson Martins, William Carvalho and Bas Dost netted one each for Sporting.

Ernesto Escobedo of the United States advanced to his first career semi-final after beating compatriot John Isner 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship on Friday. Meanwhile, Brazil’s Thomaz Bellucci beat another American third-seed Sam Querrey 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach last four.

First Published | 15 April 2017 10:14 AM
