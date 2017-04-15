Business Wrap — Paswan to target restaurants levying additional charges; Telangana approves loan waiver scheme

Food and Consumer Affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has sought the help of Prime Minister’s Office for sending the necessary directions to states for action against restaurants levying service charge on food items sold by them even after mentioning it in the invoice. On the issue of dual MRP, the minister said that after the Centre’s intervention, global giant Pepsico has started selling mineral water bottles at same rates irrespective of the place of sale.

Bajaj Auto’s decision to stay out of the scooter market has cost the company dear in terms of market share, both in the overall two-wheeler market as well as in the motorcycle segment. According to Siam Numbers, its motorcycle market share declined from 24.3% in financial year 2010 when scooters were discontinued, to 18.3% in financial year 2016-17. In overall two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto’s market share has come down from 27% 10 years ago to less than half at around 12% in financial year 2016-17.

In a bid to ensure that railway projects that bring value to customers are not impeded by technical objections by its finance wing, the ministry of railways has increased the powers of the executive stream to implement projects. According to an order by the ministry, in case of a dispute, the chairman of the Railway Board can take the final decision on projects. The decision is in line with the recommendations of the E Sreedharan committee that was set up by railway minister Suresh Prabhu in November 2014.

Telangana government has completed the final round of a loan waiver scheme to the farmers in the state. The total quantum of loans waived now stands at Rs 16,374 crore, benefiting over Rs 35 lakh farmers. In the final round of the loan waiver, Rs 4,000 crore was waived off. Apart from the loan waiver, the government said that it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre to the farmers to purchase fertilizers from the next financial year.

Apple Inc. is considering teaming up with its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp’s semiconductor business. It is said to be considering investing at least several billion dollars to take a stake of more than 20% in a plan that would have Toshiba maintain a partial stake to keep the business under the US and Japanese control. The proposal is aimed at allaying the Japanese government’s concerns over any transfer of sensitive technology to investors it deems a risk to national security.

First Published | 15 April 2017 12:16 PM