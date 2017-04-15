LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Business Wrap — Paswan to target restaurants levying additional charges; Telangana approves loan waiver scheme

Business Wrap — Paswan to target restaurants levying additional charges; Telangana approves loan waiver scheme

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 April 2017 2:22 PM

Food and Consumer Affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has sought the help of Prime Minister’s Office for sending the necessary directions to states for action against restaurants levying service charge on food items sold by them even after mentioning it in the invoice. On the issue of dual MRP, the minister said that after the Centre’s intervention, global giant Pepsico has started selling mineral water bottles at same rates irrespective of the place of sale.

Bajaj Auto’s decision to stay out of the scooter market has cost the company dear in terms of market share, both in the overall two-wheeler market as well as in the motorcycle segment. According to Siam Numbers, its motorcycle market share declined from 24.3% in financial year 2010 when scooters were discontinued, to 18.3% in financial year 2016-17. In overall two-wheelers, Bajaj Auto’s market share has come down from 27% 10 years ago to less than half at around 12% in financial year 2016-17.

In a bid to ensure that railway projects that bring value to customers are not impeded by technical objections by its finance wing, the ministry of railways has increased the powers of the executive stream to implement projects. According to an order by the ministry, in case of a dispute, the chairman of the Railway Board can take the final decision on projects. The decision is in line with the recommendations of the E Sreedharan committee that was set up by railway minister Suresh Prabhu in November 2014.

Telangana government has completed the final round of a loan waiver scheme to the farmers in the state. The total quantum of loans waived now stands at Rs 16,374 crore, benefiting over Rs 35 lakh farmers. In the final round of the loan waiver, Rs 4,000 crore was waived off. Apart from the loan waiver, the government said that it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per acre to the farmers to purchase fertilizers from the next financial year.

Apple Inc. is considering teaming up with its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp’s semiconductor business. It is said to be considering investing at least several billion dollars to take a stake of more than 20% in a plan that would have Toshiba maintain a partial stake to keep the business under the US and Japanese control. The proposal is aimed at allaying the Japanese government’s concerns over any transfer of sensitive technology to investors it deems a risk to national security.

First Published | 15 April 2017 12:16 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

US Treasury says China does not manipulate its currency

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan teaches ‘Lungi dance’ to American filmmaker Brett Ratner 

National

Outraged over Kashmir youth being tied to moving jeep: CPI-M

Sports

Singapore Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth to clash with B Sai Praneeth in final

More Videos

World crime — Birmingham university student stabbed to death in Jerusalem; 8 officers killed in Tanzania

Kolkata — Police issues warning to illegal hawkers; no selfies on the footboard of trains

Bengaluru — Police conducts raid on Nagraj’s house; huge relief as construction of bypass announced

Metro Top — President urges DR BR Ambedkar School of Economics to open doors for international students; Kolkata sees new cab app

Crime Wrap — Delhi Police arrests couple for female trafficking; two IPL bookies caught

Sports Wrap — Gujarat Lions register thumping victory against Supergiant; PV Sindhu suffers defeat

IPL 2017: Lions vs the Supergiant; all eyes on Dhoni

36 IS terrorists killed in US ‘MOAB’ air strike, say Afghan officials

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.