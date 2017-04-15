LIVE TV
  3. Metro Top — President urges DR BR Ambedkar School of Economics to open doors for international students; Kolkata sees new cab app

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 April 2017 2:22 PM

Bengaluru: President Pranab Mukherjee has said that Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics should open its doors to students from across the world. The director of BASE has said that government will look into suggestion in the next meet of the council.

KolkataKolkata got a new mobile app, tygr, on the eve of Bengali New Year. The app developed by technology start-up Savetur is for riders using conventional yellow taxis.

Chennai: Police filed an FIR against three Tamil Nadu ministers acting on the complaint by the I-T department. Police booked three ministers and another person on charges of threatening and obstructing I-T officers from performing duties during a raid.

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has said that it is hopeful that the Namma Metro’s Green Line could be commissioned in the second half of May. Trials would be completed by April 25.

KolkataOne of the tunnel boring machines has finally hit the river bed to carve out two tunnels below the Hooghly, seven years after two gigantic tunnel boring machines were commissioned for the task.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation is all set to submit a proposal to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to let power subsidy directly to be deposited in the bank accounts of power consumers.

Mumbai: A report by the state health department suggests that Maharashtra’s sex ratio at birth dipped by eight points in 2016 as compared to the previous year. The report says the ratio of newborn girls per 1,000 boys went down from 907 in 2015 to 899 in 2016.

Delhi: Police Commissioner, Amulya Patnaik directed Special Police Unit for Women and Children and deputy commissioners to visit schools and colleges to make girls aware of the initiatives taken up by Delhi Police, giving top priority to safety of women in the capital.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will raise Rs 3,500 crore in bank loans and another Rs 1,000 crore in municipal bonds this year to fund its ambitious programme of building up two-bedroom housing, flyovers, and other infrastructure works.

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Pune expressway witnessed piling up of vehicles up to 2 km, slowing down the traffic on the expressway due to the rush of people going out of the city for the long weekend.

First Published | 15 April 2017 12:46 PM
