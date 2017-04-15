LIVE TV
  Crime Wrap — Delhi Police arrests couple for female trafficking; two IPL bookies caught

Crime Wrap — Delhi Police arrests couple for female trafficking; two IPL bookies caught

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 April 2017 2:23 PM

DelhiDelhi Police have arrested a couple for trafficking runaway girls after luring them from railway stations in the city. They used to keep a lookout for such girls, strike up a conversation and assure to take them home safely.

Mumbai: Mumbai police acted on a tip-off and busted a 5-men gang that was preparing to rob trains soon. The same gang was also involved in the attempt to derail in January.

Gurugram:  Police arrested 2 bookies, who were placing bets while watching IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. 5 mobile phones, 1 LED TV set, 1 setup box and a notebook were seized from the spot.

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown against artificial ripening of fruits, a Task Force of the Hyderabad police conducted raids across the Old City and arrested 4 for using illegal chemicals for ripening mangoes.

Mumbai: A railway head ticket examiner suffered shoulder dislocation after he was assaulted on Goa Jan Shatabdi Express by 2 drunken men, who boarded an AC-coach at Thane with general tickets. The 2 accused have been arrested.

First Published | 15 April 2017 12:16 PM
