World crime — Birmingham university student stabbed to death in Jerusalem; 8 officers killed in Tanzania

A 20 year old University of Birmingham student was stabbed to death on a tram in Jerusalem. A 57-year-old Palestinian man was detained at the scene.

At least eight police officers were killed by unknown gunmen in a late-night roadside ambush in Tanzania. A wide-ranging investigation into the killings has been launched.

Gen Bruno Dogbo Ble, The head of the presidential guard under Ivory Coast’s ex-leader Laurent Gbagbo was sentenced to 18 years in prison over killings during the country’s civil conflict in 2011.

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots tight end, was acquitted for his alleged role in a double murder dating back to 2012.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, the man accused of robbing a Wisconsin gun shop and mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump was captured after a 10-day manhunt.

First Published | 15 April 2017 2:21 PM