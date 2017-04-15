LIVE TV
  3. Kolkata — Police issues warning to illegal hawkers; no selfies on the footboard of trains

Kolkata — Police issues warning to illegal hawkers; no selfies on the footboard of trains

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 April 2017 2:18 PM

The police have warned New Market hawkers that their goods would be confiscated if they do not abide by the rules. Repeated drives by cops have failed to check errant hawkers in the area.

An online glitch has forced authorities to ask thousands of West Bengal JEE candidates who could not download their admit cards online, to collect them from the state board’s main office in Kolkata.

Physicians holding postgraduate medical qualifications awarded in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will now be eligible to teach in medical colleges in India. Numerous posts in the state are lying vacant and are expected to be filled after this change.

The railways has asked people to raise an objection when they see anybody trying to click selfies on the footboard of a train after three students died while trying to do the same on Thursday.

American naturalist Lee McGeorge Durrell is currently in India to retrace her husband and British naturalist-author Gerald Durrell’s early life in Jamshedpur, and his visit to Kolkata in 1978. Gerald Durrell’s books have enthralled many for over half a century.

First Published | 15 April 2017 2:18 PM
