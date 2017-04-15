LIVE TV
  Bengaluru — Police conducts raid on Nagraj's house; huge relief as construction of bypass announced

Bengaluru — Police conducts raid on Nagraj’s house; huge relief as construction of bypass announced

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 April 2017 2:18 PM

Bengaluru Police raided the house of ex-corporator Nagraj on Friday and recovered demonetized currency worth Rs 40 core. However, he was not present at his home when the raid took place.

The BBMP is set to miss CM Siddaramaiah’s deadline to set up Namma Canteens in 2 months as the civic agency is struggling to locate space for the facilities, especially in core Bengaluru.

A huge relief is in store for commuters, who board trains at Baiyappanahalli Metro station as the BBMP is planning to construct an underpass here. The Old Madras Road that leads to the station is traffic-choked.

GAIL Gas Ltd, the sole supplier of Compressed Natural Gas expects Bengaluru to have nearly 2.1 lakh CNG vehicles, excluding two-wheelers, by 2021. It will also build 50 fueling stations in city by 2020.

Samuel Badree took a hat-trick on his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore but this was not enough as Kieron Pollard scripted a great comeback to lead Mumbai Indians to a 4-wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

15 April 2017
