IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils heads into fierce clash against Kings XI Punjab

Resurgent Delhi will take on Punjab in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Zaheer Khan & co will hope to continue momentum at home.

Chris Morris and Sanju Samson have been in supreme form for Delhi alongside Rishabh Pant and the trio will hope to continue in similar manner.

Delhi comes into this game after a majestic win against Pune and will want to show the mettle against Punjab too.

Zaheer Khan has been in good form and has led the side well.

Meanwhile, Punjab will hope to find their mojo back and shrug off the disappointment after their loss against Kolkata in their previous encounter.

Glenn Maxwell will want to fire with the bat and expect his bowlers to shine in containing the Delhi batsmen.

First Published | 16 April 2017 12:06 AM