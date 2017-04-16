Sports Wrap: KKR romps to victory over SRH; Barcelona labours past Sociedad

Robin Uthappa’s 68 off 35 balls proved instrumental for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they romped home to a 17-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad to top the points table. Later, scintillating knocks from Sam Billings and Corey Anderson helped the Delhi Daredevils register a comfortable 51-run win over the Kings XI Punjab.

It will be an all-Indian men’s singles final at the Singapore Open Superseries as Sai Praneeth hammered Korean Lee Dong Keun 21-6, 21-8, while Srikanth thrashed Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-13, 21-14 in their respective semi-final matches.

Tottenham Hotspur rode over Bournemouth 4-0 to breathe down the neck of table toppers Chelsea, while Everton beat Burnley 3-0 to climb to fifth on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero netted one each to give Manchester City a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Spanish giants FC Barcelona averted another loss riding on star striker Lionel Messi’s double strike as they laboured past Real Sociedad 3-2 on Saturday. Barca next meet arch-rivals Real Madrid next Sunday.

Finland’s Valtteri Botas pipped his Mercedes team-mate Briton Lewis Hamilton to grab the first pole position of his career at a Formula One championship. Botas eked out a faster final lap by a margin of .023 seconds as compared to second placed Hamilton.

First Published | 16 April 2017 11:15 AM