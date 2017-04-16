LIVE TV
Metro top 10 — Men who played porn at Rajiv Chowk being identified; IGI invites the ‘Nordic Dino’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 11:16 AM

Delhi: The DMRC has said that it is trying to identify 3 men, who may have fiddled with Rajiv Chowk metro station’s wi-fi network to play a porn clip on an LED screen during rush hour on April 9.

Mumbai:The BMC has said that it will commence work on the ambitious Coastal Road project in October, from 3 places in the city-2 places on Nepean Sea Road off Priyadarshini Park and at one spot at Haji Ali.

DelhiIGI Airport operators DIAL and Air India SATS joined hands to bring a Swedish machine called the Nordic Dino that will save time and increase frequency of flights by cleaning up the aircrafts in just 2 hours.

Chennai: Indian Navy’s INS Chennai paid its maiden visit to the city it is named after on Saturday. It was welcomed at the Chennai port by tricolor-waving school children, who were over 500 in number.

DelhiAfter launching India’s fastest train, Gatiman Express between Delhi-Agra in 2016, Indian Railways is aiming to upgrade Delhi-Chandigarh corridor to run trains at 200 km/hour on the route.

Bengaluru:  The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has finally taken measures to place fire-extinguishers in the buses. It has been criticised for not taking measures to prevent fire accidents.

Kolkata: The Metro tunnel boring machine will have to stop after coming out of the Hooghly as the ASI is yet to give its nod for an underground station at Mahakaran because of 3 heritage buildings in the area.

MumbaiWestern Railway and Central Railway will operate mega block on main line and Harbour line respectively for carrying out maintenance work on Sunday. Local services will be affected during the block.

Bengaluru: According to an Indian Oil report, Bengaluru consumes more petrol than any other city in India except Delhi. Bengaluru bought 8.44 lakh kilo litres petrol as compared to Delhi’s 12.66 lakh kilo litres. 

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben visited a temple in Charminar area on Saturday. Jashodaben offered prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar.

 

                                                    

First Published | 16 April 2017 11:16 AM
