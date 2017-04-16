Business — Manappuram launches prepaid money card; Bharti Airtel’s new plan to counter Jio’s

Manappuram Finance has launched its co-branded prepaid money card in a tie up with YES BANK. The card can be pre-loaded up to a maximum amount of Rs 50,000 and then used to withdraw money from all ATM’s. The company will issue the prepaid card to its customer base of 20 lakh and link their existing gold loan accounts to the card. The card can be reloaded directly at all Manappuram Branches. The card can also be purchased by non-customers by providing their mobile number and a KYC documents.

Under increasing competition from Reliance Jio’s free services, the country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel, has extended free extra 10 GB data offer for three months for their postpaid customers. The free of charge extra 10 GB data offer or Airtel ‘Data Surprise Offer’ was initially available for postpaid subscribers till April 13, 2017. The same offer has now been extended till 30 April, 2017 for the subscribers who missed to avail it last time.

Mobile handset makers may get some relief as the government is expected to ease bank guarantee norms for import of components at concessional duty rates for local manufacturing in order to reduce the obstructions being faced by mobile makers in India. Industry players had raised concerns over huge capital getting blocked in bank guarantees given as assurance that the items imported by them will not be retailed in the market and will be used solely for making mobile phones.

