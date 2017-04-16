LIVE TV
  3. World crime — Pakistan takes note of student lynching; baby Koalas stolen in Australia

World crime — Pakistan takes note of student lynching; baby Koalas stolen in Australia

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 11:32 AM

USA: A man in a car suffered gunshot wounds when the occupants of a car fired shots at another car but instead hit the victim in Chicago’s Humboldt Park. Police are scanning CCTV to identify the shooters.

Italy: Italian police and paratroopers are searching in central Italy for a 41-year-old Serb who is on the run after shooting dead a barman on April 1 and killing a voluntary officer and injuring his partner just a week later.

Pakistan: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken note of the lynching of university student Mashal Khan in Mardan and instructed the inspector general police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit a report in the next 36 hours.

Mexico: Mexican Navy troops have shot dead a bodyguard to the eldest son of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman in northern Mexico. He was suspected of helping launch an ambush against soldiers last year.

Australia: 3 baby koalas were stolen from the home of Australian wildlife carer Sam Longman near Brisbane. They were among 11 koalas being treated by Longman as they are too young to fend for themselves.

First Published | 16 April 2017 11:31 AM
