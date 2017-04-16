LIVE TV
  Kolkata — BJP prepares blueprint for Kolkata; Christians celebrate Easter

Kolkata — BJP prepares blueprint for Kolkata; Christians celebrate Easter

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 11:32 AM

The Metro tunnel boring machine may hit a hurdle upon emerging from the Hooghly on the city side till the Centre amends an act for the laying of tracks near three heritage buildings.

The Indian medical association is exploring the possibility of opposing the West Bengal Clinical establishments act which it feels is biased against doctors and private health establishments

The Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation has started work to further expand the exhibition area in New Town. The Milan mela ground may be closed for a year for renovation work.

Encouraged by the Contain South bypoll results in West Bengal, the BJP has prepared a blueprint to reach out to the grassroots in a bid to win atleast 22 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Christians thronged St John’s Evangelist Church at Sealdah on Holy Saturday evening to usher in Easter.

First Published | 16 April 2017 11:32 AM
