Chennai — INS Chennai pays maiden visit to city; Bengaluru Chennai Jet Airways flight undergoes tough time

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 1:54 PM

Indian Navy’s INS Chennai paid its maiden visit to the city it is named after on Saturday. It was welcomed at the Chennai port by tricolor-waving school children, who were over 500 in number.

More than 70 passengers on a Bengaluru Chennai Jet Airways flight had a tough time, as the cabin temperature shot up soon after take-off on Friday.

The Integral Coach Factory in Perambur in Chennai will soon begin the manufacture of a state-of-the-art train set called Train-18. The new train is an 18-coach self-propelled train that can travel at 160 kilometres per hour.

As sections of ministers revolt against TTV dhinakaran, hectic lobbying has begun by the VK Sasikala camp to poach as many MLAs as possible from AIADMK in case fissures widen further.

Days after the Election commission postponed bypolls Jayalalilthaa’s RK Nagar constituency, political parties have deserted the area. Inhabitants have been left to fend for themselves amid an acute water crisis in the area.

First Published | 16 April 2017 1:50 PM
