Social Online — Google’s Allo updated to version 9.0; WhatsApp feature to revoke or edit sent messages

Google’s chat app Allo has been updated to version 9.0, and along with bug fixes and improvements, it has brought along hints that the desktop client is in the works as the company teased of an upcoming web client similar to WhatsApp Web.

Reports suggest that Facebook is quietly developing its M assistant to make it the most useful virtual assistant ever that may outshine its own Jarvis assistant, developed by Mark Zuckerberg in 2016.

Firefox parent company Mozilla has announced that their developers are working on a new feature called ‘Performance’ that will be aimed at lighting up your browser to act swiftly and load webpages faster on sluggish machines.

Microsoft has released a Universal Windows Platform version for Xbox One with the latest Creators Update. The updated version allows users to make free video calls to up to 5 users and free audio calls to up to 25 users simultaneously.

The WhatsApp feature to revoke or edit sent messages, which was earlier seen on iPhone beta version, is now heading for WhatsApp Web. The feature would allow users to recall messages they have sent to their contacts, or even edit them.

First Published | 16 April 2017 3:31 PM