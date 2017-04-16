LIVE TV
  Bengaluru — Bengaluru consumes more petrol than any other city; Karnataka to see fire-extinguishers in buses

Bengaluru — Bengaluru consumes more petrol than any other city; Karnataka to see fire-extinguishers in buses

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 2:20 PM

According to an Indian Oil report, Bengaluru consumes more petrol than any other city in India except Delhi. Bengaluru bought 8.44 lakh kilo litres petrol as compared to Delhi’s 12.66 lakh kilo litres.

The poor condition of schools and student hostels run by the social welfare department has come under
the scanner of the Karnataka Lokayukta.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has finally taken measures to place fire-extinguishers in the buses. It has been criticised for not taking measures to prevent fire accidents.

Parts of Bengaluru will experience a seven-hour power cut on Monday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company is carrying out maintenance work. Several areas will have no power between 10 am to 5 pm.

Close to setting a new tradition by celebrating the birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda, the Karnataka government has revoked its decision at the last moment due to the confusions over the actual date of birth.

First Published | 16 April 2017 2:20 PM
