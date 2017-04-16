Crime Wrap: Mumbai police arrests Juhu ATM fraudster; 18-year-old shot dead in Seelampur

Mumbai: The Mumbai cyber police have arrested a 45-year-old Bulgarian national who tried to withdraw money from a Juhu ATM using a cloned credit card.

Delhi: An 18-year-old was shot dead by a group of men while he was walking towards his house in Seelampur. He was then taken to a private hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday submitted its complaint against Aamir Gazdar, a close friend of controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik, in a money-laundering case before special court in Mumbai, office earlier this month. She claimed that he had called her to his office to discuss a film role.

Kolkata: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested 2 persons & seized 70 pieces of yellow metalic biscuits believed to be gold bars of foreign origin. The biscuits weigh 11.65kg and are valued around Rs 3.47 crore.

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have booked a production house owner after a model accused him of raping her at his Santacruz

First Published | 16 April 2017 3:40 PM