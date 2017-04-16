LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime Wrap: Mumbai police arrests Juhu ATM fraudster; 18-year-old shot dead in Seelampur

Crime Wrap: Mumbai police arrests Juhu ATM fraudster; 18-year-old shot dead in Seelampur

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 5:06 PM

Mumbai: The Mumbai cyber police have arrested a 45-year-old Bulgarian national who tried to withdraw money from a Juhu ATM using a cloned credit card.

Delhi: An 18-year-old was shot dead by a group of men while he was walking towards his house in Seelampur. He was then taken to a private hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday submitted its complaint against Aamir Gazdar, a close friend of controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik, in a money-laundering case before special court in Mumbai, office earlier this month. She claimed that he had called her to his office to discuss a film role.

KolkataThe Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested 2 persons & seized 70 pieces of yellow metalic biscuits believed to be gold bars of foreign origin. The biscuits weigh 11.65kg and are valued around Rs 3.47 crore.

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have booked a production house owner after a model accused him of raping her at his Santacruz

First Published | 16 April 2017 3:40 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Snapchat denies CEO Evan Spiegel’s ‘India is a poor country’ remark

Entertainment

Irrfan Khan lends voice for ‘Raabta’

National

Bengal intellectuals bat for amity, protest against armed Ram Navmi processions

Sports

IPL 2017: Tight security at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium after ‘bomb scare’

More Videos

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli’s men to go head-to-head with Steve Smith & co

Social Online — Google’s Allo updated to version 9.0; WhatsApp feature to revoke or edit sent messages

Bengaluru — Bengaluru consumes more petrol than any other city; Karnataka to see fire-extinguishers in buses

Chennai — INS Chennai pays maiden visit to city; Bengaluru Chennai Jet Airways flight undergoes tough time

Kolkata — BJP prepares blueprint for Kolkata; Christians celebrate Easter

World crime — Pakistan takes note of student lynching; baby Koalas stolen in Australia

Business — Manappuram launches prepaid money card; Bharti Airtel’s new plan to counter Jio’s

Metro top 10 — Men who played porn at Rajiv Chowk being identified; IGI invites the ‘Nordic Dino’

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.