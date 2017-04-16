LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli’s men to go head-to-head with Steve Smith & co

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 April 2017 11:30 PM

Struggling Bangalore and Pune will square off at the M Chinnaswamy stadium to outwit each other in a vital clash in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League season 10.

Bangalore have been bolstered by Virat Kohli’s return, who blasted a half-century in the previous encounter. Also in form is Ab de Villiers. The duo will hope to carry on the bulk of scoring.

The bowling for Bangalore will be the key against Pune and Samuel Badree would hope to lead the charge once again.
Meanwhile, team Pune need to come together and perform collectively. Steve Smith has been good with the bat and it is time the others step up. Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs to get going after having a sorry campaign so far.

The fight between two lowly sides will be vital.

First Published | 16 April 2017 11:30 PM
