Crime Watch – Woman shares ATM card details with bank ‘official’, loses Rs 30,000; bikers rob ATM van of Rs 26 lakh & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 10:26 AM

A case has been registered at the Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan after a minor girl complained that someone had created her fake profile on Facebook and posted obscene messages.

The SHE teams of Hyderabad in a press release revealed that 18 cases have been booked against 19 eve-teasers in the last two weeks out of which 13 offenders were booked during decoy operations.

Cops are probing the role of cash van personnel who left the vehicle’s door open while refilling an ATM at central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar. The lapse led to three men on a motorbike taking away Rs 26 lakh cash.

A Kalyan woman lost Rs 30,000 after sharing her ATM card details with an unknown caller. She shared details with a man who identified himself as an official from Maharashtra Bank, where she has an account.

After getting orders by a Juvenile Justice Board, police will now arrest shop owners found selling thinners, adhesives and whiteners to juveniles unless they are accompanied by their parents.

First Published | 17 April 2017 10:26 AM
