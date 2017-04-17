LIVE TV
Top 10 stories from the Metros

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 11:23 AM

BENGALURU: The BMRCL has said that if everything goes as planned, Namma Metro’s Phase-1 is likely to be fully functional by May-end. Officials may be called for track inspection later this week.

DELHI: The underground tunnel that will link the main campus of the AIIMS with its Trauma Centre has been ready for over 3 months but is yet to become operational as it is awaiting formal inauguration.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Airport was among 3 airports put on high alert after Mumbai Police received an email about a plan to hijack planes departing from Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad airports simultaneously.

CHENNAI: More than 5,000 people, including 2,000 students, visited INS Chennai over the weekend after the guided missile destroyer arrived at the Chennai port on its maiden visit on Friday.

DELHI: After a study by Central Road Research Institute said that garbage could be used for road construction, the Delhi government will bring down trash mountains in Ghazipur, Burari to lay new roads.

BENGALURU: Security was tightened in and around Chinnaswamy Stadium after a bomb scare, which was later found to be a hoax. An abandoned bag found near the stadium was suspected to contain a bomb.

HYDERABAD: 11-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad became the youngest boy in Telangana to pass the Telangana Board Intermediate Second Year exams. He scored 63% marks in the exams.

KOLKATA: A 50-year-old Indian Air Force officer was found dead outside his officers’ mess on Sunday morning at Fort William. He was identified as wing commander SVR Moorthy.

BENGALURU: As a precursor to the ‘National Organics and Millets Fair 2017’ to be held later this month, the department of Agriculture organised a ‘5K Millet Marathon’ on Sunday.

MUMBAI: Commuters on the Andheri-Ghatkopar-Versova route are flocking to the Metro to beat the heat ever since the onset of summer. Daily ridership in April is already up by 4% over that in March.

First Published | 17 April 2017 11:23 AM
