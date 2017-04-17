Top stories from the World of Business

Snapchat has denied that its CEO Evan Spiegel had ever said that the app is only for rich people and that the company will not expand to poor countries like India and Spain. The CEO’s alleged comments were revealed from a recently unredacted court complaint by former employee Anthony Pompliano. The company dismissed the “disgruntled” ex-employee’s statement. Despite this, Snapchat’s ratings have taken a hit and many users have uninstalled the app from their devices.

The NITI Aayog has appointed the State-owned Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited as the nodal agency to facilitate digital transition of residential townships across the country. GNFC’s residential township in Bharuch was the first colony to convert to digital modes of payments after demonetisation. Now, GNFC will replicate its model for residential townships across the country.

After the incident last month when Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India official, the airlines has taken steps to ensure protection of its employees and rein in flyers. The national carrier is in the process of drafting a framework to deal with unruly flyers. The new framework will give Air India’s managers the power to take “any action” against passengers who misbehave without waiting for approval of the Chairman and Managing Director.

Top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker is ascending the ranks of US president Donald Trump’s trusted aides. Cohn, 56, did not work on Republican Trump’s campaign and only got to know him after the November election, but he has emerged as one of the administration’s most powerful players. He is edging out trump’s hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.

First Published | 17 April 2017 12:24 PM