Trend India — During election campaign, PM Narendra Modi promises to upgrade Indian Railways

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 6:03 PM

One of Prime Minister Narenrdra Modi’s major promises during his election campaign was not just improving the state of Indian Railways, but to also upgrade it massively.

As part of this upgrade, a trial of the world famous Talgo trains was conducted for the very first time in India in 2016. Equipped with various facilities, the trial was done between Delhi to Mumbai to see if the journey time between the 2 cities could be reduced.

And now, the Railways have introduced another first.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday inaugurated India’s very first train comprising Vistadome coaches via video conferencing. The train will run between Vizag and Araku in Andhra Pradesh. The Vistadome coaches have special features like a glass roof, large glass windows, GPS infotainment system, and rotatable chairs.

The special train is aimed at making the journey between the 2 places much more enjoyable.

This story is trending on many social media platforms, especially google.

First Published | 17 April 2017 6:03 PM
