Tech and You — Aero Mobil’s flying car to be unveiled; Suresh Prabhu flags off new train between Vishakhapatnam, Araku in Andhra Pradesh
17 April 2017
- The world’s first ever flying car could soon be a reality as the Slovakian firm Aero Mobil is all set to present its flying car concept at the Top Marques Show in Monaco on 20th April. The company defines its flying car as a completely integrated aircraft as well as a fully functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion. The car is said to have a top speed of 200 kmph in the air and may fly for 700 km.
- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday flagged off a special train between Vishakhapatnam and Araku in Andhra Pradesh. This special train is composed of Vistadome coaches. These coaches have several special features like glass roof, GPS-based information and infotainment system, LED lights, rotatable chairs among others. The Vistadome coaches’ features will enable tourists to enjoy scenic beauty along the journey between the 2 cities.
- Kniterate is a digital desktop knitting machine that allows you to create designs and print them to life with only a click of a button. All you have to do is make some designs on your laptop and the the machine will print them accordingly. The machine does the stitching work automatically, thus freeing you up to do more creative work. With up to 6 yarn feeders delivering 6 different colours, you will be able to make amazing patterns, structures and shapes that would be hard to knit otherwise.
- A United Launch Alliance Atlas-5 401 will launch Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft on the initial leg of its cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming launch will be the 71st Atlas 5 launch and the third to deploy a Cygnus for the space station and will take place on Tuesday, April 18, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
- SuitX is a company that excels in developing exoskeletons suits that can be adapted for a variety of workplace tasks. The exoskeletons can handle any type of activity and are of 3 modular types: backX, shoulderX and legX. The suits are flexible and developed in such a way that the wearer can lift heavy objects very easily. Apart from these industrial exoskeletons, the company has also designed a suit for people with limited mobility to help them be mobile.
