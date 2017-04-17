LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Tech and You — Aero Mobil’s flying car to be unveiled; Suresh Prabhu flags off new train between Vishakhapatnam, Araku in Andhra Pradesh

Tech and You — Aero Mobil’s flying car to be unveiled; Suresh Prabhu flags off new train between Vishakhapatnam, Araku in Andhra Pradesh

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 6:27 PM

  • The world’s first ever flying car could soon be a reality as the Slovakian firm Aero Mobil is all set to present its flying car concept at the Top Marques Show in Monaco on 20th April. The company defines its flying car as a completely integrated aircraft as well as a fully functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion. The car is said to have a top speed of 200 kmph in the air and may fly for 700 km.

  • Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Monday flagged off a special train between Vishakhapatnam and Araku in Andhra Pradesh. This special train is composed of Vistadome coaches. These coaches have several special features like glass roof, GPS-based information and infotainment system, LED lights, rotatable chairs among others. The Vistadome coaches’ features will enable tourists to enjoy scenic beauty along the journey between the 2 cities.

  • Kniterate is a digital desktop knitting machine that allows you to create designs and print them to life with only a click of a button. All you have to do is make some designs on your laptop and the the machine will print them accordingly. The machine does the stitching work automatically, thus freeing you up to do more creative work. With up to 6 yarn feeders delivering 6 different colours, you will be able to make amazing patterns, structures and shapes that would be hard to knit otherwise.

  • A United Launch Alliance Atlas-5 401 will launch Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft on the initial leg of its cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. The upcoming launch will be the 71st Atlas 5 launch and the third to deploy a Cygnus for the space station and will take place on Tuesday, April 18, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

  • SuitX is a company that excels in developing exoskeletons suits that can be adapted for a variety of workplace tasks. The exoskeletons can handle any type of activity and are of 3 modular types: backX, shoulderX and legX. The suits are flexible and developed in such a way that the wearer can lift heavy objects very easily. Apart from these industrial exoskeletons, the company has also designed a suit for people with limited mobility to help them be mobile.

First Published | 17 April 2017 6:27 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Ola-Uber strike: Delhi HC restrains unions from blocking cabs

Entertainment

‘Raabta’ trailer: Time travel to the past with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

National

Chinese envoy meets Assam CM; Sonowal seeks help to manage river

Sports

IPL 2017: Sunrisers survive Manan Vohra’s firestorm, defeat Kings XI Punjab by 5 runs

More Videos

IPL 2017 — Yusuf-Pandey share 110-run partnership for Kolkata

Chennai wrap — FIR filed by Delhi police crime branch against TTV Dinakaran; over 5,000 people to visit INS Chennai

Top trends of the day across social media

That’s The Trend — Gaillard at it again, scares jogger in park along with ‘T-rex’

Bollywood wrap — Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal Again’ to be released this Diwali; Sonu Nigam faces backlash on Twitter

Trend India — During election campaign, PM Narendra Modi promises to upgrade Indian Railways

Top stories from the World of Business

Top 10 stories from the Metros

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.