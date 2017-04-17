LIVE TV
  3. Bollywood wrap — Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal Again’ to be released this Diwali; Sonu Nigam faces backlash on Twitter

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 6:27 PM

  • Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama Golmaal Again, starring Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set for a Diwali release. The actors wasted no time to share their excitement related to the film through their micro blogging site Twitter. Shooting of Golmaal Again started last month is almost on the finishing line. The film will release by Diwali this year.

  • Singer Sonu Nigam landed in trouble for his controversial tweets. The singer took to twitter and complained about the morning Azaan; Islamic prayer. He expressed his displeasure at the loud sound of Azaan, from a mosque presumably near his house, waking him up against his wishes every morning. He further went on to add that Prophet Mohammed lived in an era which had no electricity and said that no worship place should trouble others with its practices.

  • Actor Aamir Khan headed to Beijing to attend the China premiere of his blockbuster Hindi entertainer Dangal at the Beijing International Film Festival. Aamir is a popular Bollywood face in China, especially after the super success of his movie PK, which minted a record of over Rs 100 crore. Dangal, is expected to resonate well in China too.

  • Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari will be directing Varun’s next. Reports suggest that the project will be backed up Sajid Nadiadwala, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film will go on floors after Varun wraps up the shooting of Judwaa 2 and will be a romantic action-drama. Nitesh Tiwari garnered immense appreciation from all quarters last year with Dangal, and now, the filmmaker is set to create another masterpiece with Varun Dhawan.

First Published | 17 April 2017 6:27 PM
