LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. That’s The Trend — Gaillard at it again, scares jogger in park along with ‘T-rex’

That’s The Trend — Gaillard at it again, scares jogger in park along with ‘T-rex’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 6:57 PM

Buffoon and public menace at large, Remi Gaillard, was at it again. Known for disguising himself in bizarre costumes and also using accomplices to heckle people, Gaillard, in a latest YouTube post, is seen scaring the living daylights out of a man jogging in a park.

The video shows the victim jogging, when all of a sudden Gaillard emerges from the bushes juggling a ball, followed by a T-Rex. The unwary jogger is stumped by the sudden emergence of Gaillard, but his surprise turns to terror at the sight of the rather lame T-Rex. The jogger fumbles and falls and scampers to the bushes only to land in a pond.

This video is trending on YouTube, with over

First Published | 17 April 2017 6:57 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Ola-Uber strike: Delhi HC restrains unions from blocking cabs

Entertainment

‘Raabta’ trailer: Time travel to the past with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

National

Chinese envoy meets Assam CM; Sonowal seeks help to manage river

Sports

IPL 2017: Sunrisers survive Manan Vohra’s firestorm, defeat Kings XI Punjab by 5 runs

More Videos

IPL 2017 — Yusuf-Pandey share 110-run partnership for Kolkata

Chennai wrap — FIR filed by Delhi police crime branch against TTV Dinakaran; over 5,000 people to visit INS Chennai

Top trends of the day across social media

Tech and You — Aero Mobil’s flying car to be unveiled; Suresh Prabhu flags off new train between Vishakhapatnam, Araku in Andhra Pradesh

Bollywood wrap — Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal Again’ to be released this Diwali; Sonu Nigam faces backlash on Twitter

Trend India — During election campaign, PM Narendra Modi promises to upgrade Indian Railways

Top stories from the World of Business

Top 10 stories from the Metros

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.