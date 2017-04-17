LIVE TV
Top trends of the day across social media

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 6:57 PM

  • FACEBOOK: An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight from Houston to Costa Rica, where they were going for their wedding after an argument broke out over their seat upgrading. This story is trending on Facebook.

  • TWITTER: Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera assisted a goal and scored a goal of his own to lead Manchester United to a 2-0 win vs. Chelsea at Old Trafford. He was also named the man of the match. This story is trending on Twitter.

  • INSTAGRAM: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, American socialite Kim Kardashian and American singer Demi Lovato trended on Instagram.

  • YOUTUBE: The official video of American rapper-singer Logic’s next single ‘Black Spiderman’ is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 17 April 2017 6:57 PM
