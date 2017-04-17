Chennai wrap — FIR filed by Delhi police crime branch against TTV Dinakaran; over 5,000 people to visit INS Chennai
17 April 2017
- The Delhi Police crime Branch has filed an FIR against AIADMK’S general secretary TTV Dinakaran for allegedly offering bribe for the party’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol.
- Retirement benefits of around 10 professors of madras University has been deferred by three to seven months as the administrative wing has demanded documents dating back to more than 25 years to complete the formalities.
- Netmeds, the healthcare ecommerce portal, plans to invest around Rs 15 to 20 lakhs to set up its physical stores, in the high demand markets of Chennai.
- More than 5,000 people, including 2,000 students, visited INS Chennai over the weekend after the guided missile destroyer arrived at the Chennai port on its maiden visit on Friday.
- It is expected senior ministers and leaders are likely to cross over to OPS camp as a nasty showdown in V K Sasikala’s family threatens the stability of the Palaniswami government.
