LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Chennai wrap — FIR filed by Delhi police crime branch against TTV Dinakaran; over 5,000 people to visit INS Chennai

Chennai wrap — FIR filed by Delhi police crime branch against TTV Dinakaran; over 5,000 people to visit INS Chennai

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 April 2017 6:58 PM

  • The Delhi Police crime Branch has filed an FIR against AIADMK’S general secretary TTV Dinakaran for allegedly offering bribe for the party’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol.

  • Retirement benefits of around 10 professors of madras University has been deferred by three to seven months as the administrative wing has demanded documents dating back to more than 25 years to complete the formalities.

  • Netmeds, the healthcare ecommerce portal, plans to invest around Rs 15 to 20 lakhs to set up its physical stores, in the high demand markets of Chennai.

  • More than 5,000 people, including 2,000 students, visited INS Chennai over the weekend after the guided missile destroyer arrived at the Chennai port on its maiden visit on Friday.

  • It is expected senior ministers and leaders are likely to cross over to OPS camp as a nasty showdown in V K Sasikala’s family threatens the stability of the Palaniswami government.

First Published | 17 April 2017 6:58 PM
Read News On:

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Ola-Uber strike: Delhi HC restrains unions from blocking cabs

Entertainment

‘Raabta’ trailer: Time travel to the past with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon

National

Chinese envoy meets Assam CM; Sonowal seeks help to manage river

Sports

IPL 2017: Sunrisers survive Manan Vohra’s firestorm, defeat Kings XI Punjab by 5 runs

More Videos

IPL 2017 — Yusuf-Pandey share 110-run partnership for Kolkata

Top trends of the day across social media

That’s The Trend — Gaillard at it again, scares jogger in park along with ‘T-rex’

Tech and You — Aero Mobil’s flying car to be unveiled; Suresh Prabhu flags off new train between Vishakhapatnam, Araku in Andhra Pradesh

Bollywood wrap — Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal Again’ to be released this Diwali; Sonu Nigam faces backlash on Twitter

Trend India — During election campaign, PM Narendra Modi promises to upgrade Indian Railways

Top stories from the World of Business

Top 10 stories from the Metros

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.